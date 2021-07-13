LLC School District bond issue passes by one vote

LAUREL, Neb. (KCAU) — Last year, the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School District proposed a $23 million bond issue, but voters failed to support it. Now, voters have voted in favor of it.

Ballots for the bond issue were returned Tuesday, with 1,191 voting on it. 596 voted “for” the bond issue, with 595 votes going “against” it.

Since the bond has passed, the district will replace the 100-year-old high school and make upgrades to the current elementary school.

Last fall, a $23 million bond issue failed by just 50 votes.