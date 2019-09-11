LiveServe holds annual 9/11 blood drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Life Serve Blood Center held its All American Blood Drive to help honor the National Day of Service and Remembrance.

They are asking anyone that is eligible to give blood to come out to their Sioux city location to donate.

They had their blood mobiles in Ames, Des Moines, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Mason City, and Urbandale.

LifeServe needs donors every day to help keep the community blood supply stable as they work directly with local hospitals in Sioux City.

“Donating blood is a good cause were tieing to this day because 18 years ago people were lining up across the country to donate blood because they felt like they wanted to do something to help and they didn’t know what and donating blood is quick, easy, and it really does have a big impact,”said Claire DeRoin the Life Serve Community Relations Coordinator.

LifeServe worked with several first responder organization to help spread the word about the importance of donating blood.