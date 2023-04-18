MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Fair has announced the Grandstand Entertainment for the 2023 fair.

Chris Cagle will be the Grandstand musician on Friday, August 4.

Cagle was known for writing songs for David Kersh before he went on to sing for Virgin Records in 200. He made his debut on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks with “My Love Goes On and On”. His debut album also hit certified gold in the US. Other songs Cagle is known for include “Laredo”, “I Breathe In, I Breathe Out”, What A Beautiful Day”, “Chicks Dig It”, and “What Kinda Gone.”

Tickets for Cagle’s show will go on sale Tuesday. Tickets will start at $25 dollars and then increase to $30 on April 24. If you buy tickets the day of they will be $40. Tickets are available here.

Other events include Motocross on Wednesday, August 2, a PRCA rodeo on Thursday, August 3, a tractor pull on Saturday, August 5, and a demolition derby on Sunday, August 6. Tickets for these events will go on sale at a later date.

“Our goal is to continue to provide quality family entertainment at an affordable price,” said Woodbury County Fair board member Ben Howard.

The fair takes place from August 2 through August 6,

Continued updates will be available on the Woodbury County Fair’s Facebook page.