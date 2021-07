SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials held a ribbon-cutting located at the Old Riviera Theatre building to celebrate the 4th Street development on Wednesday.

Officials said the building that used to be known as the Riviera Theater is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Facilities are currently in development for the space, such as The Warp Zone Arcade & Taproom and Ichiban Sushi and Japanese Steakhouse. RE/MAX Preferred real estate brokerage will also be housed there.