Officials explain expectations of 2021 Saturday in the Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A press conference discussing Saturday in the Park was held on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

David Bernstein, co-founder of Saturday in the Park, reminded the public of rules and restrictions during the event. He said coolers, outside food and drink, and pets aren’t allowed.

If visitors plan on taking the bus to the park, they will be required to wear a mask while on the bus due to federal requirements. However, people can remove their masks once they exit the bus. He asks the public to be respectful towards the people working Saturday in the Park.

Masks will not be required in the park, although the CDC suggests unvaccinated people wear face coverings.

Because a portion of the park is being under construction, officials have provided a map layout of the event.

Photo Courtesy of Saturday in the Park

Officials also reminded participants to stay hydrated during the event. Watch a replay of the press conference above.