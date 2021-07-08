Live horse racing returning to Atokad July 10

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Siouxlanders looking for something to do this weekend may want to check out live horse racing in South Sioux City.

Ho-Chunk, Inc. will host live horse racing at the racetrack at Atokad in South Sioux City. The sanctioned races will be held Saturday, July 10, with a post time for the first race at 11 a.m. Admission is free for all ages.

Guests will be able to take part in live wagering on horses. There will also be activities for the kids and a crazy hat competition. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

“We want to thank the loyal fans for their support over the years. We’re looking forward to hosting another great racing day and we hope all of Siouxland comes out for this free event,” said Ho-Chunk, Inc. CEO Lance Morgan.

For more information, visit Atokad’s Facebook page.