LIVE: Suspect, victim involved in deadly Luton shooting identified

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference regarding the fatal Memorial Day shooting north of Luton.

Around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, authorities were dispatched to 1900 block of 250th Street, north of Luton, outside a residence.

Sheriff Chad Sheehan said shots were fired with possible victims. Authorities found a dead man and a woman with a gunshot wound on her leg.

The woman was taken to MercyOne hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The deceased victim has been identified as Russel Mohr, 40, of Mapleton.

Marvin Hildreth, 20, of Whiting, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and going armed with intent.

