Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about an update on the state’s response to the new coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will hold a news conference on Monday from the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Johnson at 4:30 p.m. to provide an update to the state about coronavirus.

The news conference comes after Gov. Reynolds recommended schools in Iowa to close for four weeks on Sunday night.

Watch the live stream below.