Nebraska officials ask schools asked to close for two weeks, make changes to unemployment requirements

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska officials spoke Monday afternoon about measures the state is taking to provide relief to people across the state.

Gov. Pete Ricketts started by reiterating President Trump’s call to limit gathering to 10 people or less. He also said residents should have two weeks of food ready but to also not overbuy and hoard supplies.

Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt did recommend the governor’s support with the schools to plan a strategy to close by Friday, asking to move to e-learning and other learning strategies.

Ricketts said he wouldn’t ask schools in the state to close for 6-8 weeks until the virus would see further community spread.

Blomstedt also spoke about setting up systems for schools to supply food to students from the school. He also is working on a way schools can still use staff to operate with schools that have decided to close.

Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin also spoke about three changes being made in regard to unemployment.

Starting March 22, the state is removing the requirements for people to look for work, waiting for the week to receive payment, and pay people from the pool account and not the employers specifically. The changes are to last until May 2, and they will reevaluate as needed changes are being made to help protect those most at risk of getting sick.

