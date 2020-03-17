WATCH: South Dakota Gov. Noem holds news conference

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Schools across Siouxland have closed their doors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, causing students to miss four weeks of instructional time. Excessive amounts of days off of school can cause students to lose some of their reading and math skills that they achieved through the school year. That's why it's important for students to keep their minds stimulated while at home.

Amanda Moser is the mother of three children. She's decided to implement learning lessons into her kid's daily routines while they’re off school in the next few weeks.