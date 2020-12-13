Little Yellow Dog Auction helps raise more than $30,000

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This year’s Little Yellow Dog Auction helped raise more than $30,000 to help kids in the community.

This year’s star of the show is Charli. She is a 7 week old miniature Australian Shepherd, and she went for $17,000. The Wells family in Le Mars matched that amount, bumping the total to at least $34,000.

This is the first time in the event’s 85 year history they had to go virtual.

“We had to have certain people running the phones, certain people running the TV interviews, and the radio interviews, and Facebook Live platforms. So, everybody had their own role, and we had to figure out how to best use the 15 people that we could for the whole event,” said

With dozens of donations being counted, the final amount is yet to be determined.