SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The swimming beach at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville will be remaining closed for a while longer due to low water levels.

According to a release from Woodbury County Conservation Board, the beach’s usual Memorial Day Weekend opening is being delayed due to low water levels.

The lower water levels have caused sudden drop-offs and other unsafe swimming conditions in the water, the release said.

The Brown’s Lake-Bigelow Park swimming beach is scheduled to open on June 3 alongside new bathroom facilities. Additionally, a concession stand with food and drinks and kayak and paddleboat rentals will also be opening in the future.