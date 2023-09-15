WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) — Hundreds of people started gathering this afternoon at Ho-Chunk Village in Winnebago, Nebraska.

College officials said as many as 500 people could end up attending the event on Friday, including a home-cooked meal and a traditional dance.

Manoj Patil, the President of Little Priest Tribal College told KCAU 9 that 25 years is truly a time to celebrate.

“Little Priest is one of the 37 tribal colleges. As you know travel colleges started 25/50 years range, and it’s a big milestone. Not only for the college, not only for the community but for the entire nation,” Patil said.

Patil added that he’s thankful for the community and their support over the past 25 years.