WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) — A Siouxland Community College held a groundbreaking for a new building on Wednesday afternoon.

Little Priest Tribal College in Winnebago broke ground for a brand new science building on their campus. The president of the college told KCAU 9 that the new building is going to make a change for the entire community.

“I just feel the overall feel of the college is going to change, especially with this building coming up as you can see it going to be 43-feet-tall, brand new building,” said President of Little Priest Tribal College Manoj Patil, “I think the entire community is going to look different, the feel is going to be different and I think we’re going to attract more students.”

The President also states that construction will begin next week and is anticipated for construction to be finished by the spring of 2025