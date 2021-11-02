Little Priest Tribal College announces free counseling services

WINNEBAGO, Nebraska (KCAU) — Students at Little Priest Tribal College now have a place to get help if they need it. Students and faculty held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to announce the new counseling center.

The free services will be provided by Morningstar Counseling. Richelle May is a student at the school. She says counseling will help her and hopefully other students too.

“I don’t know if other students are willing to actually come here and use the service,” May said. “It would be great if they would. I know I’m going to.”

College president Manoj Patil says this partnership with Morningstar Counseling will help students and faculty who struggle with pandemic-related depression.

“Having in-house free counseling is the best thing the college can offer to all the students and the staff and the faculty,” Patil said.

Belinda Hinojos is a psychologist with Morningstar Counseling. She says students aren’t the only ones who will benefit from this service.

“In faculty and staff, it’s just such a unique position that takes up so much of your time because of the outreach and the meetings and just getting to know the students, so they need just as much support too,” Hinojos said.

The center is open Monday through Thursday, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Schedule an appointment by sending an email to cynthia@morningstar-counseling.com.