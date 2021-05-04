Little Free Libraries helping Siouxland kids invest in reading

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Little Free Libraries are popping up across Siouxland, with three more being installed Tuesday.

One of the libraries was placed at the Mary Treglia Community House in Sioux City and two more in South Sioux City at Covington and Harney Elementary Schools.

The free libraries are part of a reading program started by the Siouxland Human Investment Partnership with help from the Carpenters Union Local 948.

The libraries are meant to help spread a love of reading and community.

“You know just to have a kid sit down and read a book with their parents or with themselves, spend some good quality time or good quiet time by themselves, it’s really a, I think it’s just a great deal,” said Ernie Colt.

Local 948 has built around 15 of these libraries are up all around Sioux City.