List of Siouxland pharmacies accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders have plenty of options of where they get their COVID-19 vaccine.
Some of the well-known places that are offering appointments are Drilling Pharmacy, Thompson Dean Drug, as well as CVS/Walgreens and Hy-Vee pharmacies.
Below is the list of COVID-19 resources you need to find a vaccine provider and get registered in the Siouxland area.
NEBRASKA
For every county in the state, residents will have to go to vaccine.neb.gov to register for a COVID-19 vaccine.
SOUTH DAKOTA
Bon Homme County
No pharmacies in Bon Homme County that’s administering the COVID-19 vaccines.
Clay County
|Hy-Vee Pharmacy
|525 W. Cherry St.
|Vermillion
|57069
|605-624-9591
|Walmart Pharmacy
|1207 Princeton Ave.
|Vermillion
|57069
|605-624-4106
Hutchinson County
|Heritage Pharmacy
|609 S. HWY 81
|Freeman
|57029
|605-925-4510
Lincoln County
|Lewis Family Drug – Canton
|715 E. 5th St.
|Canton
|57013
|605-987-4284
|Lewis Family Drug – Lennox
|515 Pine St.
|Lennox
|57039
|605-647-2256
|Lewis – 69th & Louise
|6109 S. Louise Ave.
|Sioux Falls
|57108
|605-367-2510
|Lewis Drug
|720 E. 1st St.
|Tea
|57064
|605-368-9001
Turner County
|Lewis Family Drug
|104 W. Park Ave
|Viborg
|57070
|605-326-5211
Union County
|Lewis Family Drug – Beresford
|911 W. Cedar St., Suite 1
|Beresford
|57004
|605-763-2633
|Lewis Family Drug – Elk Point
|204 W. Main St.
|Elk Point
|57025
|605-356-3336
Yankton County
|Hy-Vee Pharmacy
|2100 Broadway Ave.
|Yankton
|57078
|605-665-8261
|Walgreens
|2020 Broadway Ave.
|Yankton
|57078
|605-665-1124
|Walmart
|3001 Broadway Ave.
|Yankton
|57078
|605-665-8197
IOWA
Buena Vista County
|Buena Vista County Public Health and Home Care
|1709 E. Richland St.
|Storm Lake
|50588
|712-749-2548
|Hy-Vee Bedels Pharmacy-Storm Lake #3634
|409 W 5th St
|Storm Lake
|50588
|712-732-4819
|Hy-Vee Pharmacy-Storm Lake #1634
|1250 Lake Avenue
|Storm Lake
|50588
|712-732-1364
Calhoun County
|Calhoun County Public Health
|501 Court St.
|Rockwell City
|50579
|712-297-8323
|Hy-Vee Pharmacy (3191)
|1224 10th Ave
|Manson
|50563
|712-469-2214
|Stewart Memorial Community Hospital
|1301 W Main St
|Lake City
|51449
|712-464-3171
Carroll County
|Carroll County Public Health
|318 S Maple St
|Carroll
|51401
|712-794-5408
|Hy-Vee Pharmacy (1051)
|905 US Hwy. 30 West
|Carroll
|51401
|712-792-9093
|Manning Regional Healthcare Center
|1550 6th Street
|Manning
|51455
|712-655-2072
|Manning Regional Healthcare Center Clinic
|1550 6th Street
|Manning
|51455
|712-655-2072
|McFarland Clinic – Carroll
|1214 South Grant Road
|Carroll
|51401
|712-792-1500
|St. Anthony Regional Hospital
|405 S Clark St Ste 100
|Carroll
|51401
|712-792-3581
Cherokee County
|Cherokee Regional Medical Center Public Health
|1000 S. Second St
|Cherokee
|51012
|712-225-2129
|Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy Marcus (3028)
|321 North Main
|Marcus
|51035
|712-376-2844
|Hy-Vee Pharmacy-Cherokee #1068
|800 N. 2nd Street
|Cherokee
|51012
|712-225-6121
Clay County
|Hy-Vee Pharmacy-Spencer #1636
|819 Grand Ave
|Spencer
|51301
|712-262-5611
|Spencer Hospital Community Health Department
|116 E 11th St
|Spencer
|51301
|712-264-6380
|Thrifty White Pharmacy #042
|715 S. Grand Ave.
|Spencer
|51301
|712-262-1523
Crawford County
|Crawford County Home Health, Hospice
& Public Health
|105 N Main Street
|Denison
|51442
|712-263-3303
|Crawford County Memorial Hospital/
CCMH Medical Clinic/Main Campus
|100 Medical Parkway Suite A
|Denison
|51442
|712-265-2700
|Hy-Vee Pharmacy (1124)
|1426 Broadway
|Denison
|51442
|712-263-6161
|Thrifty White Drug #56
|1320 Broadway
|Denison
|51442
|712-263-4646
Dickinson County
|Dickinson County Public Health
|2301 Highway 71
|Spirit Lake
|51360
|712-339-6050
|Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy (1628)
|1012 Okoboji Avenue
|Milford
|51351
|712-338-4865
|Hy-Vee Pharmacy-Spirit Lake #1628
|1500 18th Street
|Spirit Lake
|51360
|712-336-4551
|Lewis Family Drug, LLC #54
|2202 17th Street
|Spirit Lake
|51360
|712-336-4731
Emmett County
|Emmet County Public Health
|508 S 1st Street
|Estherville
|51334
|712-362-2490
|Estherville Pharmacy LLC
|1804 E Central Ave
|Estherville
|51334
|712-362-0330
|Hy-Vee Pharmacy-Estherville #1170
|1221 Central Ave
|Estherville
|51334
|712-362-5551
Ida County
|Horn Public Health
|700 E 2nd Street
|Ida Grove
|51445
|712-364-7311
|Lewis Family Drug #55
|401 2nd Street
|Ida Grove
|51445
|712-364-2120
Harrison County
|Harrison County Home & Public Health
|116 N. 2nd Ave
|Logan
|51546
|712-644-2220
Lyon County
|Avera Medical Group Rock Rapids
|1100 S. 10th Ave. Suite 100
|Rock Rapids
|51246
|712-472-5300
|Health Services of Lyon County
|315 First Avenue Suite 208
|Rock Rapids
|51246
|712-472-8200
|Lewis Family Drug #61
|106 N Boone Street
|Rock Rapids
|51246
|712-472-4044
|Sanford Health Rock Rapids Clinic
|104 Buncombe Drive
|Rock Rapids
|51246
|712-472-3333
Monona County
|Burgess Public Health
|1600 Diamond St
|Onawa
|51040
|712-423-9140
O’Brien County
|Hy-Vee Pharmacy (1573)
|1989 Park Street, PO Box 408
|Sheldon
|51201
|712-324-0020
|Lewis Family Drug #52
|610 Park Street
|Sheldon
|51201
|712-324-4331
|O’Brien County Public Health
|155 South Hayes Ave
|Primghar
|51245
|712-957-0105
Osceola County
|Lewis Family Drug #67
|420 2nd Ave
|Sibley
|51249
|712-754-3859
|Osceola Community Health Services
|115 Cedar Lane
|Sibley
|51249
|712-754-4611
Palo Alto County
|Hy-Vee Pharmacy (7036)
|3402 Main Street
|Emmetsburg
|50536
|712-298-4142
|Palo Alto County Community Health
|3201 1st Street
|Emmetsburg
|50536
|712-852-5419
Pocahontas County
|Hy-Vee Pharmacy-Laurens #3634
|113 N. 3rd Street
|Laurens
|50554
|712-841-4374
|Pocahontas County Health Department
|21 3RD AVE NE
|Pocahontas
|50574
|712-335-4142
|Thrifty White Pharmacy #079
|701 West Elm Ave
|Pocahontas
|50574
|712-335-3119
Plymouth County
|Floyd Valley Community Health
|714 Lincoln St NE
|Le Mars
|51031
|712-546-3335
|Hawarden Regional Healthcare Akron Clinic
|321 Mill St.
|Akron
|51001
|712-568-2411
|Hy-Vee Pharmacy
|1201 12th Avenue SW
|Le Mars
|51031
|712-548-4503
|Lewis Family Drug #74
|7 W Second Street
|Kingsley
|51028
|712-378-2700
Sac County
|Sac County Health Services
|116 South State Street
|Sac City
|50583
|712-662-4785
Shelby County
|Dotzler Pharmacies, Inc. dba Pexton Pharmacy
|1812 Chatburn Plz
|Harlan
|51537
|712-755-2101
|Hy-Vee Pharmacy (1241)
|2003 Chatburn
|Harlan
|51537
|712-755-2525
|Myrtue Medical Center-Department of Community Health
|1213 Garfield Avenue
|Harlan
|51537
|712-755-4422
Sioux County
|Hawarden Regional Healthcare
|1122 AVENUE L
|Hawarden
|51023
|712-551-3100
|Hegg Health Center
|1202 21st Avenue
|Rock Valley
|51247
|712-476-8100
|Hy-Vee Pharmacy-Sioux Center #1622
|1951 South Main
|Sioux Center
|51250
|712-722-3516
|Lewis Family Drug #39
|1044 Main Street
|Hull
|51239
|712-439-1611
|Lewis Family Drug #59
|143 S Main Ave
|Sioux Center
|51250
|712-722-2704
|Lewis Family Drug #69
|1227 Valley Drive
|Rock Valley
|51247
|712-476-5171
|Orange City Area Health System Hospital
|1000 Lincoln Circle SE
|Orange City
|51041
|712-737-4984
|Promise Community Health Center
|33 4th St. NW
|Sioux Center
|51250
|712-722-1700
|Sioux Center Health
|1101 9th St SE
|Sioux Center
|51250
|712-722-2609
Woodbury County
|CVS Pharmacy
|5775 Sunnybrook Drive
|Sioux City
|51106
|712-274-8854
|Drilling Morningside Pharmacy
|4010 Morningside Avenue
|Sioux City
|51106
|712-276-4621
|Hy-Vee Drugstore
|2611 Pierce Street
|Sioux City
|51104
|712-258-0117
|Hy-Vee Pharmacy #1
|2827 Hamilton Blvd.
|Sioux City
|51104
|712-277-8734
|Hy-Vee Pharmacy #2
|4500 Sergeant Road
|Sioux City
|51106
|712-274-2949
|Hy-Vee Pharmacy #3
|3301 Gordon Drive
|Sioux City
|51105
|712-234-1949
|Sergeant Bluff Pharmacy, Inc.
|105 Gaul Drive
|Sergeant Bluff
|51054
|712-943-1494
|Siouxland Community Health Center
|1021 Nebraska Street
|Sioux City
|51105
|712-252-2477
|Siouxland District Health Department
|1014 Nebraska Street
|Sioux City
|51105
|712-279-6119
|Thompson Dean Drug
|911 W 7th Street
|Sioux City
|51103
|712-252-2761