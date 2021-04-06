List of Siouxland pharmacies accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders have plenty of options of where they get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Some of the well-known places that are offering appointments are Drilling Pharmacy, Thompson Dean Drug, as well as CVS/Walgreens and Hy-Vee pharmacies.

Below is the list of COVID-19 resources you need to find a vaccine provider and get registered in the Siouxland area.

NEBRASKA

For every county in the state, residents will have to go to vaccine.neb.gov to register for a COVID-19 vaccine.

SOUTH DAKOTA

Bon Homme County

No pharmacies in Bon Homme County that’s administering the COVID-19 vaccines.

Clay County

Hy-Vee Pharmacy525 W. Cherry St.Vermillion57069605-624-9591
Walmart Pharmacy1207 Princeton Ave.Vermillion57069605-624-4106

Hutchinson County

Heritage Pharmacy609 S. HWY 81Freeman57029605-925-4510

Lincoln County

Lewis Family Drug – Canton715 E. 5th St.Canton57013605-987-4284
Lewis Family Drug – Lennox515 Pine St.Lennox57039605-647-2256
Lewis – 69th & Louise6109 S. Louise Ave.Sioux Falls57108605-367-2510
Lewis Drug720 E. 1st St.Tea57064605-368-9001

Turner County

Lewis Family Drug104 W. Park AveViborg57070605-326-5211

Union County

Lewis Family Drug – Beresford911 W. Cedar St., Suite 1Beresford57004605-763-2633
Lewis Family Drug – Elk Point204 W. Main St.Elk Point57025605-356-3336

Yankton County

Hy-Vee Pharmacy2100 Broadway Ave.Yankton57078605-665-8261
Walgreens2020 Broadway Ave.Yankton57078605-665-1124
Walmart3001 Broadway Ave.Yankton57078605-665-8197

IOWA

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County Public Health and Home Care1709 E. Richland St.Storm Lake50588712-749-2548
Hy-Vee Bedels Pharmacy-Storm Lake #3634409 W 5th StStorm Lake50588712-732-4819
Hy-Vee Pharmacy-Storm Lake #16341250 Lake AvenueStorm Lake50588712-732-1364

Calhoun County

Calhoun County Public Health501 Court St.Rockwell City50579712-297-8323
Hy-Vee Pharmacy (3191)1224 10th AveManson50563712-469-2214
Stewart Memorial Community Hospital1301 W Main StLake City51449712-464-3171

Carroll County

Carroll County Public Health318 S Maple StCarroll51401712-794-5408
Hy-Vee Pharmacy (1051)905 US Hwy. 30 WestCarroll51401712-792-9093
Manning Regional Healthcare Center1550 6th StreetManning51455712-655-2072
Manning Regional Healthcare Center Clinic1550 6th StreetManning51455712-655-2072
McFarland Clinic – Carroll1214 South Grant RoadCarroll51401712-792-1500
St. Anthony Regional Hospital405 S Clark St Ste 100Carroll51401712-792-3581

Cherokee County

Cherokee Regional Medical Center Public Health1000 S. Second StCherokee51012712-225-2129
Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy Marcus (3028)321 North MainMarcus51035712-376-2844
Hy-Vee Pharmacy-Cherokee #1068800 N. 2nd StreetCherokee51012712-225-6121

Clay County

Hy-Vee Pharmacy-Spencer #1636819 Grand AveSpencer51301712-262-5611
Spencer Hospital Community Health Department116 E 11th StSpencer51301712-264-6380
Thrifty White Pharmacy #042715 S. Grand Ave.Spencer51301712-262-1523

Crawford County

Crawford County Home Health, Hospice
& Public Health		105 N Main StreetDenison51442712-263-3303
Crawford County Memorial Hospital/
CCMH Medical Clinic/Main Campus		100 Medical Parkway Suite ADenison51442712-265-2700
Hy-Vee Pharmacy (1124)1426 BroadwayDenison51442712-263-6161
Thrifty White Drug #561320 BroadwayDenison51442712-263-4646

Dickinson County

Dickinson County Public Health2301 Highway 71Spirit Lake51360712-339-6050
Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy (1628)1012 Okoboji AvenueMilford51351712-338-4865
Hy-Vee Pharmacy-Spirit Lake #16281500 18th StreetSpirit Lake51360712-336-4551
Lewis Family Drug, LLC #542202 17th StreetSpirit Lake51360712-336-4731

Emmett County

Emmet County Public Health508 S 1st StreetEstherville51334712-362-2490
Estherville Pharmacy LLC1804 E Central AveEstherville51334712-362-0330
Hy-Vee Pharmacy-Estherville #11701221 Central AveEstherville51334712-362-5551

Ida County

Horn Public Health700 E 2nd StreetIda Grove51445712-364-7311
Lewis Family Drug #55401 2nd StreetIda Grove51445712-364-2120

Harrison County

Harrison County Home & Public Health116 N. 2nd AveLogan51546712-644-2220

Lyon County

Avera Medical Group Rock Rapids1100 S. 10th Ave. Suite 100Rock Rapids51246712-472-5300
Health Services of Lyon County315 First Avenue Suite 208Rock Rapids51246712-472-8200
Lewis Family Drug #61106 N Boone StreetRock Rapids51246712-472-4044
Sanford Health Rock Rapids Clinic104 Buncombe DriveRock Rapids51246712-472-3333

Monona County

Burgess Public Health1600 Diamond StOnawa51040712-423-9140

O’Brien County

Hy-Vee Pharmacy (1573)1989 Park Street, PO Box 408Sheldon51201712-324-0020
Lewis Family Drug #52610 Park StreetSheldon51201712-324-4331
O’Brien County Public Health155 South Hayes AvePrimghar51245712-957-0105

Osceola County

Lewis Family Drug #67420 2nd AveSibley51249712-754-3859
Osceola Community Health Services115 Cedar LaneSibley51249712-754-4611

Palo Alto County

Hy-Vee Pharmacy (7036)3402 Main StreetEmmetsburg50536712-298-4142
Palo Alto County Community Health3201 1st StreetEmmetsburg50536712-852-5419

Pocahontas County

Hy-Vee Pharmacy-Laurens #3634113 N. 3rd StreetLaurens50554712-841-4374
Pocahontas County Health Department21 3RD AVE NEPocahontas50574712-335-4142
Thrifty White Pharmacy #079701 West Elm AvePocahontas50574712-335-3119

Plymouth County

Floyd Valley Community Health 714 Lincoln St NELe Mars51031712-546-3335
Hawarden Regional Healthcare Akron Clinic321 Mill St.Akron51001712-568-2411
Hy-Vee Pharmacy1201 12th Avenue SWLe Mars51031712-548-4503
Lewis Family Drug #747 W Second StreetKingsley51028712-378-2700

Sac County

Sac County Health Services116 South State StreetSac City50583712-662-4785

Shelby County

Dotzler Pharmacies, Inc. dba Pexton Pharmacy1812 Chatburn PlzHarlan51537712-755-2101
Hy-Vee Pharmacy (1241)2003 ChatburnHarlan51537712-755-2525
Myrtue Medical Center-Department of Community Health1213 Garfield AvenueHarlan51537712-755-4422

Sioux County

Hawarden Regional Healthcare1122 AVENUE LHawarden51023712-551-3100
Hegg Health Center1202 21st AvenueRock Valley51247712-476-8100
Hy-Vee Pharmacy-Sioux Center #16221951 South MainSioux Center51250712-722-3516
Lewis Family Drug #391044 Main StreetHull51239712-439-1611
Lewis Family Drug #59143 S Main AveSioux Center51250712-722-2704
Lewis Family Drug #691227 Valley DriveRock Valley51247712-476-5171
Orange City Area Health System Hospital1000 Lincoln Circle SEOrange City51041712-737-4984
Promise Community Health Center33 4th St. NWSioux Center51250712-722-1700
Sioux Center Health1101 9th St SESioux Center51250712-722-2609

Woodbury County

CVS Pharmacy5775 Sunnybrook DriveSioux City51106712-274-8854
Drilling Morningside Pharmacy4010 Morningside AvenueSioux City51106712-276-4621
Hy-Vee Drugstore2611 Pierce StreetSioux City51104712-258-0117
Hy-Vee Pharmacy #12827 Hamilton Blvd.Sioux City51104712-277-8734
Hy-Vee Pharmacy #24500 Sergeant RoadSioux City51106712-274-2949
Hy-Vee Pharmacy #33301 Gordon DriveSioux City51105712-234-1949
Sergeant Bluff Pharmacy, Inc.105 Gaul DriveSergeant Bluff51054712-943-1494
Siouxland Community Health Center1021 Nebraska StreetSioux City51105712-252-2477
Siouxland District Health Department1014 Nebraska StreetSioux City51105712-279-6119
Thompson Dean Drug911 W 7th StreetSioux City51103712-252-2761

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories