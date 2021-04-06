List of Siouxland pharmacies accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders have plenty of options of where they get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Some of the well-known places that are offering appointments are Drilling Pharmacy, Thompson Dean Drug, as well as CVS/Walgreens and Hy-Vee pharmacies.

Below is the list of COVID-19 resources you need to find a vaccine provider and get registered in the Siouxland area.

NEBRASKA

For every county in the state, residents will have to go to vaccine.neb.gov to register for a COVID-19 vaccine.

SOUTH DAKOTA

Bon Homme County

No pharmacies in Bon Homme County that’s administering the COVID-19 vaccines.

Clay County

Hy-Vee Pharmacy 525 W. Cherry St. Vermillion 57069 605-624-9591 Walmart Pharmacy 1207 Princeton Ave. Vermillion 57069 605-624-4106

Hutchinson County

Heritage Pharmacy 609 S. HWY 81 Freeman 57029 605-925-4510

Lincoln County

Turner County

Lewis Family Drug 104 W. Park Ave Viborg 57070 605-326-5211

Union County

Yankton County

Hy-Vee Pharmacy 2100 Broadway Ave. Yankton 57078 605-665-8261 Walgreens 2020 Broadway Ave. Yankton 57078 605-665-1124 Walmart 3001 Broadway Ave. Yankton 57078 605-665-8197

IOWA

Buena Vista County

Calhoun County

Carroll County

Cherokee County

Cherokee Regional Medical Center Public Health 1000 S. Second St Cherokee 51012 712-225-2129 Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy Marcus (3028) 321 North Main Marcus 51035 712-376-2844 Hy-Vee Pharmacy-Cherokee #1068 800 N. 2nd Street Cherokee 51012 712-225-6121

Clay County

Crawford County

Dickinson County

Emmett County

Ida County

Horn Public Health 700 E 2nd Street Ida Grove 51445 712-364-7311 Lewis Family Drug #55 401 2nd Street Ida Grove 51445 712-364-2120

Harrison County

Harrison County Home & Public Health 116 N. 2nd Ave Logan 51546 712-644-2220

Lyon County

Monona County

Burgess Public Health 1600 Diamond St Onawa 51040 712-423-9140

O’Brien County

Hy-Vee Pharmacy (1573) 1989 Park Street, PO Box 408 Sheldon 51201 712-324-0020 Lewis Family Drug #52 610 Park Street Sheldon 51201 712-324-4331 O’Brien County Public Health 155 South Hayes Ave Primghar 51245 712-957-0105

Osceola County

Lewis Family Drug #67 420 2nd Ave Sibley 51249 712-754-3859 Osceola Community Health Services 115 Cedar Lane Sibley 51249 712-754-4611

Palo Alto County

Hy-Vee Pharmacy (7036) 3402 Main Street Emmetsburg 50536 712-298-4142 Palo Alto County Community Health 3201 1st Street Emmetsburg 50536 712-852-5419

Pocahontas County

Plymouth County

Sac County

Sac County Health Services 116 South State Street Sac City 50583 712-662-4785

Shelby County

Dotzler Pharmacies, Inc. dba Pexton Pharmacy 1812 Chatburn Plz Harlan 51537 712-755-2101 Hy-Vee Pharmacy (1241) 2003 Chatburn Harlan 51537 712-755-2525 Myrtue Medical Center-Department of Community Health 1213 Garfield Avenue Harlan 51537 712-755-4422

Sioux County

Woodbury County