List of local snow emergencies in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Due to weather conditions expected on Tuesday, many Siouxland areas have declared snow emergencies.

Below is a list of snow emergencies in Siouxland.

South Sioux City, Nebraska : Starts on Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. and ends on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.

: Starts on Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. and ends on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. North Sioux City, South Dakota : Starts on Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. and ends on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.

: Starts on Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. and ends on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. Hinton, Iowa : Starts Monday at 6:00 p.m.

: Starts Monday at 6:00 p.m. Dakota City, Nebraska : Starts on Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. and ends Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.

: Starts on Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. and ends Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. Norfolk, Nebraska: Starts on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m.

Officials would like to remind the public to not blow, push, or shovel snow from sidewalks or driveways into roads or streets.

KCAU will continue to update on snow emergencies as they are reported.