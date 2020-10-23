Liquid de-icer spills onto Norfolk road after ‘mechanical failure’ on snowplow

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Liquid de-icer spilled onto a road in Norfolk after authorities said a snowplow crashed due to a mechanical failure.

Norfolk Police and Norfolk Rescue responded to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of 13th Street and Prospect Avenue Friday morning at 7:29, according to a release from the Norfolk Police Division.

They said that a Nebraska State snowplow was driving south on 13th Street and was unable to stop at a stoplight due to a mechanical failure. The driver swerved to the left to avoid colliding with traffic. By swerving, the police said the liquid de-icer on the bed of the snowplow shifted and caused the truck to rotate onto its side and spilling the liquid onto the road.

The driver suffered only minor injuries.

Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement assisted with the investigation.

