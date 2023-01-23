SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hinder, famously known for their hit “Lips of an Angel” will be coming to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City.

Hinder will be performing at the Hard Rock on July 7.

Hinder is well-known for hits such as “Get Stoned” and “Lips of an Angel” both of which climbed to the top 10 of the Billboard 200 charts.

Tickets go on sale January 27 at 10 a.m. and will be available for purchase at the Hard Rock’s Rock Shop or online. All guests attending shows in the Anthem must be 21 years or older.

Other shows coming to the Hard Rock this year include Powerman 5000, Badfinger, and Foreigner.