Linda Scheid to retire after 14 years helping Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For more than a decade, Linda Sheid of the Food Bank of Siouxland has been working to help others. But now has come the time for her to focus on herself and her family.

Fourteen years ago, Scheid was first offered the position as the food bank’s executive director.

“Famous last words response was, we have a food bank?” said Scheid.

From that moment on, she dedicated her life to educating herself and her community of the struggles many are blinded to.

“There’s such a need that I knew nothing about and if I didn’t know a lot of other people don’t know either,” said Scheid.

“Let’s make sure people in this community know there’s a hunger challenge and more importantly there’s a hunger solution,” said Scheid.

She’s left her mark on Siouxland through the many programs she has created throughout the years.

“We launched our Mobile Pantry Program, removing the barriers of location and transportation,” Scheid said. “It’s unacceptable that anyone is left hungry. But when you think especially of a 6-year-old who doesn’t have enough food to eat, they’re caught in circumstances that they have no control over.”

Partnering with the Woodhouse Auto Family, they created food-filled backpacks for kids in need to take home over the weekends throughout the school year.

“We’re up to about $80,000 a year now. This program just keeps on building,” said Ryan Trotter with Woodhouse Auto. “But to lose Linda Schied is tough because she has been just awesome to work with.”

And while she’ll be missed, she won’t be forgotten.

The Food Bank of Siouxland saying the will be searching for a new executive director for when Scheid retires in August.