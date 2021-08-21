Lincoln Sheriff’s deputies asking for help locating driver in overnight crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a driver involved in a crash overnight.

The crash happened around midnight on South Dakota Highway 11. The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee fled the scene before officers arrived.

Deputies believe the driver of the Jeep was injured in the crash and would like them to contact Lincoln County Sheriff’s immediately to confirm they are okay.

  • Photo courtesy of Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo courtesy of Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo courtesy of Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo courtesy of Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo courtesy of Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to call 605-764-5651, or private message the Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories