LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Lincoln Board of Education will consider the proposed contract for Paul Gausman on Tuesday to be the new Superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools (LPS).

According to a release from Lincoln Public Schools, the contract is a 3-year commitment with a base annual salary of $324,000, but they do not include any additional compensation benefits such as annuities, bonuses, incentives, or performance pay.

Not including deductions towards FICA (Federal Insurance Contributions Act) and Medicare, Gausman’s total estimated compensation lies with $383,591, according to the release.

The release indicated that the new contract will be discussed during the regular Board of Education meeting, and will be live-streamed.

“We are fortunate to have found a quality superintendent candidate who has been nationally honored and recognized for his work in improving the academic quality and educational outcomes for all students,” said Board President Connie Duncan, “Gausman has a track record of success with improving the graduation rate and engaging the community by building partnerships to expand educational opportunities. This agreement recognizes his wealth of experience, his longevity in education, and the leadership skills he possesses.”

According to the release, Gausman will take up his position as superintendent for LPS on July 1, taking over for long-time Superintendent Steve Joel. Joel will complete his 37-year career in education in June when he retires.

Gausman was unanimously voted to be appointed as the next superintendent for Lincoln Public Schools on Feb. 22 after being elected to serve as president of the Urban Superintendents Association of America in December 2021.

With the Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD), Gausman’s yearly salary came to $248,645 paid in monthly installments of $20,720, according to the contract.

The contract indicated that Gausman was entitled to a travel stipend of $650 a month for travel related to the district, along with insurance and retirement benefits.