LENNOX, S.D. (KCAU) – A South Dakota man has died as a result of injuries suffered Friday in a two-vehicle crash southeast of Lennox.

According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicated that a 2017 Ford Escape SUV was traveling east on South Dakota Highway 44 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 1999 Chevrolet C1500 pickup travelling west.

The driver of the pickup, Bruce Hartman, 66, of Worthing, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital where he died Sunday, April 17. He was not wearing a seat belt.

James Miles, 44, of Worthing, was the driver of the SUV. He was wearing a seat belt, received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital. Charges are pending against him.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.