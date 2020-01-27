Lincoln County grand jury indicts man on murder, kidnapping charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New charges have been filed against Amir Beaudion Jr., Lincoln County State’s Attorney Tom Wollman announced on Monday morning.

Wollman said a Lincoln County grand jury returned an indictment of 15 charges including first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, rape and robbery against the Sioux Falls man.

On January 6, authorities found the body of 20-year-old Pasqalina Badi along the side of the road on 275th Street. The location is on the southern edge of Sioux Falls in Lincoln County.

Court papers say Beaudion Jr. followed Badi through the Wal-Mart parking lot on East Arrowhead Parkway in the early morning of January 5.

Beaudion Jr. was arrested on January 7 on charges from a different attempted kidnapping in Minnehaha County.

Wollman said a “significant amount” of information and evidence was presented to the grand jury on Friday.

Bond for Beaudion Jr. is set at $1 million.