Lincoln County deputies, Canton police aid Iowa authorities in pursuit

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Lincoln County deputies and Canton police assisted Iowa authorities in a pursuit Saturday morning.

The pursuit began in Iowa, eventually entering Lincoln County around 8:41 a.m. where Lincoln County and Canton police joined Iowa State Patrol and Lyon County deputies in the pursuit on U.S. Highway 18, just east of Canton. The pursuit continued through the city limits of Canton, later ending near SD Highway 11 near 281st Street.





Photo courtesy of Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

The driver and passenger were both taken into custody without incident. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that the driver was identified as 28-year-old Janie Salinas-Urquilla of Sioux Falls. She has five felony warrants for her arrest in Minnehaha County.

Salinas-Urquilla was transported to the Minnehaha County Jail and booked on those five warrants in addition to the new Lincoln County charges of aggravated eluding and speeding. Salinas-Urquilla faces other charges in Iowa regarding the pursuit there.

The passenger in the vehicle was later released without charges.