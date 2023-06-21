SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland program aimed at helping women who have been sex trafficked is getting a financial boost.

Lila Mae’s House plans to hire an executive director after receiving a grant from the Sisters of Saint Francis in Dubuque, Iowa.

The one-year renewable grant allows the board of directors of Lila Mae’s house to proceed with advertising for a new administrator.

Lila Mae’s house has been temporarily closed since early fall 2022, but now with this grant, Siouxlanders will soon receive much-needed help.

“This grant is especially important to Siouxland. Lila Mae’s house is the only service of its kind, a residential home for women who have been sex trafficked. So we need this, this home to be reopened,” said Heather Craig-Olsen, Lilla Mae’s House board member

Craig-Olsen said the search for an executive director is already underway.