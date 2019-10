SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With winter just around the corner, folks can soon apply for assistance heating their homes.

Income-eligible customers can apply for aid through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) starting November 1 and applications are available for six months.

The LIHEAP is designed to help low-income homeowners and renters pay a portion of their primary home heating costs through a one-time payment and avoid having their heat shut off during cold winter months.