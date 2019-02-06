Light snow tonight, sunshine returns Friday

Widespread winter weather advisories are in place for the winter storm that is expected to move through tonight.

SNOW FORECAST:

Latest models are indicating a widespread 1-3 inches that will likely fall throughout Siouxland.

There could be a few areas in northwest Iowa that could pick up around 4 inches with an isolated 5 inch spot possible.

Storm timing has been slightly pushed back. Snow is expected to begin after 5PM today. This will likely cause issues to the roads shortly after, especially with winds beginning to pick back up.

Blowing snow and partially to completely covered roads can be expected through much of the overnight hours into Thursday morning.

By the time we reach noon on Thursday, the system will have moved out, but winds will remain strong for much of the rest of the day. This will cause a continued concern for blowing snow.

After this all moves out, sunshine returns on Friday and Saturday. Warmer temperatures move in for Saturday as well, with highs expected in the mid 20’s.

There is another chance for some snow for next Sunday and Monday, with temperatures holding in the 20’s and low 30’s throughout.

Overall, we have a chilly week ahead, but also some chances to see some white stuff on the ground.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News