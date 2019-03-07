Light snow today, more ahead for the weekend

We are still looking at 2-4 inches of snow dropping in Sioux City this morning and throughout much of today.

Southern and western communities could see as much as around 3-5 inches of snow, and the northeastern communities will only be seeing around an inch or two with this passing storm.

We have a great Friday ahead of us where we will be seeing partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead. Temperatures will jump to around 31 degrees as well, so a decent afternoon is likely.

Another system is heading our way on Saturday, and this one is going to bring all of the elements with it.

We are expecting rain, ice, and even some snow with this next one. Temperatures will jump to around 36 degrees Saturday, so that makes it tough for snow to fall. We are expecting around a quarter of an inch of rain to fall Saturday. Much of Siouxland could also see up to a tenth of an inch of ice during this.

In terms of snowfall, this is looking to bring light snowfall to our area. Sioux City could see around an inch of snow, but a lot of recent models are showing just about a dusting or so. North of Sioux City, areas could see 1-3 inches, with an isolated 4 inches possible in some northern communities.

Sunday and Monday we clear things out and temperatures look to remain in the low 30’s.

Another round of rain and snow is heading our way for next Tuesday and Wednesday, but with that still pretty far away, we are waiting for the models to come together to give you an accurate estimate of what to expect.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News