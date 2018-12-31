Light snow today, cold start to 2019 expected

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DECEMBER 31, 2018 - Just off the heels of an amazing Sunday, we are cooling back down today, and we could also see some snow returning to Siouxland.

There is the potential to see around a dusting up to an inch right here in Sioux City. Northwestern Siouxland could see up to around an inch and a half, while southern Siouxland will be held to just a dusting or less.

Snow is not going to be the main factor of today however. After this cold front passes through, we will see winds greatly increasing this afternoon. We are expecting sustained winds around 15-25 mph, while winds could gust to 35 mph occasionally.

With cooling temperatures, this will bring a nasty wind chill tonight. Western Siouxland has put out a wind chill advisory that is in effect from 6pm tonight to noon tomorrow. Our Nebraska and South Dakota viewing area could see wind chills as low as 30 below zero. We could also see wind chills around 20-25 below zero in Sioux City tonight.

Tomorrow will remain cold, but the sun will come out in the afternoon as we are expecting decreasing cloud coverage.

Sunshine stays strong after that, and we warm right back into the upper 30's and 40's for much of the rest of the week ahead.

Austin Kopnitsky - Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News