Light snow today and tomorrow

Light snow is moving back into Siouxland this morning, and we will almost have a repeat morning of what we ended up with yesterday.

Up to a half an inch could fall in Sioux City, while areas north of Sioux City could pick up around 2 inches at best. Most areas in Siouxland will remain under an inch with this system.

Road conditions could still be slippery for some areas, so use a bit of extra caution out there on the roadways this morning.

There is another snow chance in the works for tomorrow also, and that will likely drop another half an inch to an inch or so here in Sioux City. Like what we saw yesterday and this morning, a few slick spots will be out there, but widespread issues are not likely Saturday afternoon.

Plenty of nimbostratus clouds will be around the area today and likely tomorrow, but sunshine will be breaking shortly after the snow moves out.

Temperatures will sharply fall after the snow chances move out, and we will be seeing single digit high temperatures Sunday and likely Monday also.

Overnight temperatures will drop to double digits below zero for a lot of areas. This will likely be bringing wind chills around 20-30 below zero. This could prompt wind chill advisories out there for some areas in Siouxland so make sure you stay tuned.

Sunshine will return for Sunday, and last through much of the next week, but it looks like another chance for some snow is looming here just not too far away from us next Thursday. We will have more information on that system as it becomes available.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News