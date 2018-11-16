Light snow showers tonight, and a sunny week ahead

The nice sunny days we have been seeing in Siouxland are finally coming to a close as the week ends up today.

Clouds moved in overnight, and will continue increasing throughout much of today. Because of this, we will be seeing cooler temperatures as a result. High temperatures will reach the upper 40’s and low 50’s, but northwestern Iowan communities could see more cloud coverage, keeping temperatures even cooler.

Tonight that cold front pushes through, and it will severely drop temperatures for Saturday, but we could still see a touch of snow. Right now it is looking like most of us will be limited to just a few flurries and light snow and rain showers. A dusting or so is still possible for most of us, but the snowfall accumulation will be limited to our extreme northeastern viewing area.

Spencer and Sheldon could see an inch or so, and we could get around 2 or less in Estherville, but the snow tapers off as it heads toward the metro area.

After the light snowfall tonight, we will have a few flurries to start our Saturday morning.

The sunshine makes a nice return for the rest of the weekend into next week.

The first look at Thanksgiving is a great one out there. We are expecting high temperatures in the mid 50’s with plenty of sunshine to go around!

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News