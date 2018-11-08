Light snow expected tonight

Cold conditions have remained in Siouxland, and the next few days are no exception.

The average temperature for this time of the year is around 50 degrees in the afternoons. We have been well below that, and we will continue that trend throughout much of the next seven days, although there is relief in sight.

Before we warm back up, we have the chance to see some snow tonight!

SNOW FORECAST:

Light flurries and snow showers are possible this afternoon. No accumulation is expected until after the sun sets tonight.

This will bring light snow totals, but with cold recent temperatures, whatever falls will likely stick shortly after it begins falling.

Around a dusting up to an inch of snow is expected with this system overnight.

Parts of northwest Iowa could see slightly more than an inch as well.

The snow showers and flurries could potentially linger through the early morning hours of Friday, but they will leave shortly after the sun rises.

We do look to stay dry afterwards, and temperatures will stay in the 20’s and 30’s. When we reach Tuesday, we warm to the upper 30’s and Wednesday high temperatures could reach the upper 40’s and low 50’s! Right where we should be this time of the year.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News