Light snow expected this afternoon

Winter weather advisories are out, and they will begin at noon today, through 6am Tuesday morning.

The official advisory calls for 2-5 inches of snow, but the latest models this morning have begun accounting for a mass of dry air that is currently sitting over us.

Similar to what has happened earlier in the winter, extended models failed to pick up on the mass of dry air, and that is bringing another drop in expected snowfall totals.

We are only expecting to get around an inch or less now in the Sioux City metro area, but a glaze of ice will be possible as well. Some areas could see up to a tenth of an inch of ice, but more snow could fall in parts of northwest Iowa.

The snow will taper off later tonight, and by midday tomorrow, sunshine should be returning for most of us, especially out west.

By the time we reach Wednesday, we will see warmer temperatures briefly move back in through Siouxland, but the warmup will not last too long.

Another system is gearing up to move through Thursday night into Friday morning, but snow totals are still iffy with that system.

That will break by Friday afternoon, leaving us with a good deal of sunshine for the weekend ahead, but also cooler temperatures will follow.

Temperatures for the weekend ahead seem to sit in the low 20’s and upper teens, but we appear to be dodging the extremely cold temperatures for the week ahead.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News