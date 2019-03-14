Light snow and strong winds for Siouxland

Heavy rains fell for a good chunk of yesterday before the sunshine briefly made a return in the afternoon hours.

Today we are expecting more rain in the morning hours, but shortly after the sun rises, we will be seeing a transition to snow in Siouxland. This will bring under an inch to Sioux City, but western Siouxland could see a touch more snow.

Western Siouxland could see up to 4 inches in some spots, and the main threat for today is the strong winds. This is expected to blow around the snow that is on the ground and sticking.

In areas like Sioux City, with such warm conditions over the last few days, and with less than an inch expected, most of that will melt on impact, leaving a bit of slush behind. A very similar scenario to what we saw last Saturday here.

Western Siouxland, where more snow could fall, will likely be seeing that snow blowing around quite a bit, and that has prompted winter storm warnings for parts of western Siouxland.

We are also still dealing with many flood and flash flood warnings, and they will start expiring this morning, as most of the precip from this system has already fell and now we are just dealing with the scraps of the system today.

Be on the lookout for tough travel conditions throughout much of today in western Siouxland!

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News