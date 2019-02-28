Light snow ahead then a dry pattern

Light snow moves into the area this morning, and could drop around a half an inch of snow locally in Sioux City.

Some northern areas could see around an inch or so, but this storm does not nearly have the same juice as last week’s storms that rolled through.

After the snow lets up in the late morning hours, we even have the chance to see some afternoon sunshine before more clouds move into the area tonight.

The increased cloud coverage will bring some light snow and the possibility for freezing drizzle as well tomorrow morning.

Accumulation could see an additional half inch or so, but northern Siouxland could see up to one or two inches of snow. Overall, these small systems moving through are nowhere near the strength of the storms of last week.

There is another small chance to see some light snow Saturday afternoon, and accumulation will be minimal with that chance also. We are not expecting much overall from these small systems, but there is relief in sight from all of these snow chances we have.

After we get through Saturday, we will start to clear out the skies, and sunshine should return to Siouxland for much of next week.

Unfortunately, something else is returning to Siouxland, and that is the frigid cold temperatures. Temps will likely remain in the single digits and below zero for Sunday and Monday before finally warming things back up outside.

Tuesday and Wednesday next week look pretty good! Temperatures rise back into the low to mid 20’s with sunshine all around.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News