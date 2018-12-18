Light shower possible Wednesday

The great weather continues in Siouxland, although we are expecting more cloud coverage today.

Although we are expecting more cloud coverage today, temperatures will remain well above average. This is because we had such a warm morning, with areas sticking in the upper 20’s and low 30’s.

There will not be as much daytime heating, but with that warm start, low to mid 40’s are still expected throughout Siouxland.

Tomorrow clouds will be even thicker than what is expected today. Ahead of a cold front we are also expecting a very brief rain shower in the afternoon. Between around 3 and 6, we are going to see a light rain shower move through. This will not do much other than wet the ground in some areas.

After the very small amount of rain Wednesday, we are in for a dry and warmer than average week and weekend ahead.

Temperatures will not be as warm as the last few days, but we will still hit the upper 30’s and low 40’s for much of the next seven days.

We have a great look at the weekend as well with temperatures remaining warmer than average, and a great deal of sunshine.

Although Christmas is still left off of the seven day forecast, a sneak peek shows models are keeping us dry and sunny, with slightly warmer than average temperatures.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News