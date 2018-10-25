Light rain today, drying out tomorrow

The rain began falling overnight, and that will continue through much of the rest of the day. With overcast skies, we are seeing warmer temperatures this morning.

Temperatures are around 15 degrees warmer than yesterday morning at this time. This is not a good indicator of our high temperatures this afternoon. Cloud coverage does a good job of keeping us warm overnight, but it also doesn’t allow us to heat up during the daytime hours.

Although we are 15 or so degrees warmer this morning, we will be around 10 degrees cooler overall by the time we reach the afternoon.

The rain will remain light. Just around a quarter of an inch is expected. Some spots could see a touch more, but the flooding threat is non-existent right now with this system pushing through.

We will see the showers dying out tonight. By the time we reach Friday morning, we will have another warm start, but with a touch of sunshine out there by the afternoon, we will warm back up to the low 60’s.

Temperatures will stay in the mid 50’s to the lower 60’s all next week, and we have a nice stretch of days ahead of us.

There is a small chance to see a few showers late Saturday night into Sunday, but that just looks like a few showers, and we will dry out by the morning again.

There is another rain chance for next Wednesday, but that is also looking like it will be on the weaker side of things.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News