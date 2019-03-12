Light rain moves in today

After a gorgeous day yesterday, light rain is gearing up to move back into the area today.

Rain totals will remain light throughout today, but plenty of cloud coverage overhead will do a great job of blocking out the sun. This will not keep out the warmer temperatures we have been seeing however.

Temperatures will jump to the lower 40’s out there today, and we are just expecting a few light showers here and there, especially in northwest Iowa.

The heavy stuff is waiting until tomorrow to move through Siouxland. This will begin really picking up in the early morning hours tomorrow. This is the time period when we are expecting the heaviest rain to end up moving into town.

We may also see a few strikes of lightning Wednesday with the heavier showers.

Jumping to Thursday, we are expecting a transition over to snow in the morning hours. By this time however, most of the heaviest precipitation will have already left us, so we will just be stuck with lighter snow showers. When you couple this with the fact that we just had warm rain falling for a few days, most of it will melt on impact, but we could see around a half an inch of slush (very similar to what we ended up with Saturday).

With 1-3 inches of rain on the way, flood watches have been issued for most of Siouxland until 7pm Thursday.

Turning the page to Friday, we will finally clear things out, and then we have at least four days of sunshine right afterwards. Not only will we have sunshine, warmer temperatures stick around from the upper 30’s to the 50’s even! A great weekend is ahead of us.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News