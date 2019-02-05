Light mix today, more snow tomorrow night

Cold temperatures have returned to Siouxland, and so have the snow chances.

Today we are expecting some light precipitation, especially in northwest Iowa. We could see around a dusting to a half an inch, but also some light mix could be thrown into the picture.

This will generally fall after 10AM this morning, and amounts will be light. Most areas will stay dry out there today, but watch out for some slippery spots on the roads this afternoon before the small disturbance moves out.

Tonight we look to dry out under mostly cloudy skies before the next round moves through tomorrow.

Tomorrow we have a better chance at seeing snow sticking to the ground, and just a small chance to see some icing beforehand.

Snow totals tomorrow will likely stick around the 1-3 inch region for Sioux City. Parts of northwest Iowa could see around 2-4 inches, with an isolated 5 inch spot here and there in some isolated areas.

This is expected to cover some roadways tomorrow, but the precipitation will generally start falling in the afternoon hours.

Morning road conditions tomorrow should be fine, but expect them to begin to deteriorate in the afternoon and especially the overnight hours.

This should be moving out by rush hour Thursday morning, but the roadways could still have some slippery spots, so you want to exercise caution.

After the snow moves out, we have a few days of sunshine, with temperatures recovering to the mid 20’s briefly.

There is another chance for some flurries on Sunday, but it is looking like a limited chance to see much accumulation at the moment.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News