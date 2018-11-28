Light mix today, more snow Saturday

Another cold day is set to move into Siouxland today.

We have plenty of clouds, and also a few snow showers moved in overnight. Now the snow totals were held to just a dusting or less, but the areas that saw the dusting could have some slick spots on the roads out there.

We still have the potential to continue seeing light snow or rain showers throughout the afternoon. The precipitation totals will remain very light, but you only need a few hundredths of an inch of ice to really see some slick spots out there.

Be careful on the roads today, but tomorrow and Friday we will continue to see cloud coverage although most of us will remain dry. There is a very small chance to see a brief shower in the afternoon and evening both days, but the chance is very low at the moment.

As we head into Saturday, temperatures will hover around the freezing mark, but a potent low pressure system looks like it is heading our way.

Saturday could see potentially moderate to heavy snow for some areas. Models right now have central Siouxland in the bulls eye, but that is expected to change over the next few days.

Areas that get hit the hardest from the snow could see quite a bit of snow, but where that could fall is expected to bounce around over the next few days.

We will have expected snow totals in the coming days before the storm.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News