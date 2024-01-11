DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — LifeServe Blood Center is asking people to donate blood to help offset the weather’s impact on their blood supply.

In a release, LifeServe said that recent winter weather has resulted in some blood drives being cancelled.

“One blood donation has a huge local impact,” the release states. “In one hour, a single blood donor will help save or enhance the lives of up to three hospital patients in local medical centers!”

The soonest blood drive in Siouxland will be the Sloan Community Blood Drive. That will be held at 423 Evans St, Sloan on Jan. 17 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Appointments can be scheduled on LifeServe Blood Center’s website or by calling 800-287-4903.