LifeServe urging donations, says less than day supply left for many blood types

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – A blood provider prominent in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota is urging the community to donate blood.

LifeServe Blood Center claimed the blood supply is at a critically low level, and many types of blood have less than a day supply left.

Officials said the cause of the low blood supply is blood transfusions taking place in Des Moines metro hospitals.

“We do our best to keep a full supply of each blood type on the shelves at all times, but situations arise where a single hospital patient can require significant amounts of blood. It’s hard to predict when a massive transfusion situation will occur which is why a consistent supply of blood is crucial. Having multiple massive transfusions in one week has been brutal on the community blood supply. We just haven’t been able to replenish what has been needed as quickly as we would like,” said Director of PR and Marketing Danielle West.

Due to the pandemic, LifeServe is also having issues with mobile blood drives.

Video from LifeServe

“Fewer blood drives and low blood donor turnout in addition to the other struggles we’re currently facing has plummeted our blood supply levels,” West said.

In order to donate blood, donors can make an appointment online or by calling 800-287-4903.