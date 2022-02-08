SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to spread the love, roll up a sleeve and give blood as soon as possible.

Local Siouxland communities will be holding community blood drives hosted by the LifeServe Blood Center. Appointments are required in order to donate.

The Correctionville Community Blood Drive will be held on Feb. 22 starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 5:20 p.m. The event will take place at the Correctionville Community Center located at 312 Driftwood Street.

Danbury Community Blood Drive will be held the next day, Feb. 23, beginning at 2 p.m. through 6:30 p.m. in front of the Firehall at 201 Main Street.

Schedule a blood donation appointment through the LifeServe Blood Center website or call 800-287-4903.

According to the LifeServe Blood Center, one blood donation can have a huge local impact. In one hour, a single blood donor will help save or enhance the lives of up to three hospital patients in local medical centers.