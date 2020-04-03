LifeServe urges donors to give blood to help keep hospitals supplied

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – LifeServe Blood Centers are doing their best to adjust to the new normal and keeping hospitals supplied with blood at the same time.

After multiple mobile blood drives had to be canceled, LifeServe is calling on donors to step up and help.

If you consider donating, make sure to schedule an appointment before showing up to help allow staff and donors to remain safe.

“Thats why we’re asking people to schedule and appointment at a donor center or a nearby blood drive coming up, not just this month but into May, because we will need a steady stream of donors coming in while this pandemic lasts,” said LifeServe Blood Center Community Relations Coordinator Claire DeRoin.

LifeServe workers get their temperatures checked before and after each work shift.

The Food and Drug Administration announced it is loosening restrictions that block some gay men from donating blood. The surgeon general said the changes will save lives all around the country. More information about those changes can be found here.

