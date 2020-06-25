LifeServe to host second annual Battle of the Badges blood drive

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – LifeServe Blood Center is hosting its second annual Battle of the Badges blood drive to support local first responder groups.

The blood drive will take place by appointment July 1-3 at local LifeServe centers across Iowa, including the Sioux City location.

“Pitting local fire, EMS, and law enforcement groups against each other is a fun way to bring out supporters and blood donors during a time of the year when we really need help boosting donations. Whether it’s a regular donor coming out for this event or a first-time blood donor rolling up their sleeve to thank a first responder who had an impact on their lives, all the donated blood will go to save local hospital patients in our community,” Claire DeRoin, LifeServe community relations coordinator said.

Blood donors will cast a vote for their first responder group after donating blood.

The votes will determine whether law enforcement, their 2019 champion, will hold onto their crown and bragging rights.

Donors will also get a voucher for a free shirt.

To help ensure the safety of their team members and other blood donors during this pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures.

Appointmens are required to donate.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood click here or call 800-287-4903.