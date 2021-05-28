LifeServe, Sioux City Explorers team up for annual blood drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — LifeServe and the Sioux City Explorers team up for their annual blood drive ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Donors who attended Friday’s blood drive received a shirt and a voucher for tickets to the June 9 Explorers’ game at Lewis and Clark Park.

Claire DeRoin, of the LifeServe Blood Center, said around the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the demand for blood increases.

“More people on the road’s means potentially more crashes people you know outside maybe doing home improvement projects. it leads to more trauma, unfortunately,” DeRoin said.

In partnership with the state’s public health department, LifeServe Blood Center is testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.