LifeServe running low on plasma to assist COVID-19 patients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise around Siouxland, so does the number of people in need of plasma.

LifeServe Blood announced they are in critical need of plasmas donations, and are nearly two weeks away from running out. Those who have have tested positive for COVID-19 or have antibodies are encouraged to contact LifeServe to make donation arrangements. Doctors are turning to antibodies to help people recover from the virus.

“It looks like the research is saying that your antibodies are highest soonest after infection, so the sooner we can get someone in after they have been symptom-free for 14 days, the better, because the more antibodies in the plasma we can give a critically-ill hospital patient, the better outcome for that patient,” said Claire DeRoin with LifeServe Blood Center.

Participants can donate every seven days for up to a month, then they need to take a month off before donating again.

Click here if you are interested in donating to LifeServe.