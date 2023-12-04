SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — LifeServe and the Food Bank of Siouxland will be working together over the holiday season for a community betterment initiative intended to fill the shelves of the blood center and the food bank.

According to a release from LifeServe, the organizations expect to see an increased need for community support during the winter months. So, they have created the “Save One, Feed One” program that will bring awareness to the importance of donations of all kinds as well as create a new network of dual donors.

Siouxlanders are invited to donate blood at Sioux City’s LifeServe Donor Center and in exchange, the center will donate a food item to the food bank. Additionally, donors are encouraged to bring food items with them to their appointment, effectively serving as a drop-off location for the Food Bank of Siouxland through December.

“As the community’s primary blood provider, this partnership with the Food Bank of Siouxland allows us to expand our mission of saving lives in partnership with the communities we serve,” LifeServe Vice President Anjeanette Barto said, “At a time when both blood donations and food donations are critically needed by many in Siouxland, we are incredibly grateful for this opportunity to increase our lifesaving local impact.”

The release noted that Siouxlanders can have a positive impact on the health and well-being of patients in need while also supporting those facing food shortages in the community.

Additional information and appointment scheduling can be found here.